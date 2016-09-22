Game facts: Minnesota at Carolina

Published: Sep 22, 2016 at 07:36 AM

Surging Sam: Since November of 2015, Sam Bradford has been a top-10 NFL quarterback. He's 4th in completion percentage (68.5), 7th in passer rating (99.6) and 9th in pass yards per game (280.6) during that span. 

Adrian's impact:Adrian Peterson -- who's sidelined for several months with a torn meniscus -- has been the NFL's most-used offensive player since the start of 2015. He's accounted for 45.5 percent of the Vikings' touches (most in NFL) and 29 percent of the Vikings' total scrimmage yards (most in NFL).

Next men up:Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata are expected to see increased playing time in Peterson's stead. McKinnon's career average of 4.9 yards per rush ranks 3rd among NFL RBs since 2014 (minimum 150 carries). 

Elite defense: The Vikings' defense ranks in the top 5 in five major defensive categories this year -- points allowed, yards allowed, sacks, takeaways and defensive TDs. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin says 'work in progress' George Pickens will play Saturday amid non-blocking scrutiny

George Pickens has attracted plenty of attention for his apparent lack of effort on one particular play during the Steelers' latest loss. His explanation -- "I didn't want to get injured" -- didn't do him any favors. Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the matter regarding the 2022 second-round pick Wednesday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Saints-Rams on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a game with plenty of playoff implications.
news

Week 16 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.