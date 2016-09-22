Game facts: Minnesota at Carolina

Surging Sam: Since November of 2015, Sam Bradford has been a top-10 NFL quarterback. He's 4th in completion percentage (68.5), 7th in passer rating (99.6) and 9th in pass yards per game (280.6) during that span.
Adrian's impact:Adrian Peterson -- who's sidelined for several months with a torn meniscus -- has been the NFL's most-used offensive player since the start of 2015. He's accounted for 45.5 percent of the Vikings' touches (most in NFL) and 29 percent of the Vikings' total scrimmage yards (most in NFL).
Next men up:Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata are expected to see increased playing time in Peterson's stead. McKinnon's career average of 4.9 yards per rush ranks 3rd among NFL RBs since 2014 (minimum 150 carries).
Elite defense: The Vikings' defense ranks in the top 5 in five major defensive categories this year -- points allowed, yards allowed, sacks, takeaways and defensive TDs.