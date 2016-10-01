Game facts: Lions at Vikings

Home-field advantage: The Vikings have won five straight games at home, and they've outscored opponents 72-37 in home games this season.
O-line regressing: The Vikings allowed 27 QB hits on Sam Bradford in the first five games of the season (T-19th most in NFL); they've allowed 22 QB hits in the last two games combined (most in NFL).
Historically bad run game: Minnesota is averaging its fewest rush YPG (71.9) in franchise history. The Vikings' 503 rush yards is their lowest rushing total ever through seven games of a season.
Cause of two-game skid?: During their two-game losing streak, the Vikings have averaged just 0.5 sacks per game. During their five-game win streak to start the year, Minnesota averaged 3.8 sacks/game.