Game facts: Lions at Vikings

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:40 PM

Home-field advantage:  The Vikings have won five straight games at home, and they've outscored opponents 72-37 in home games this season. 

Been a while:  The Vikings are the first team since the 1999 Titans to open up a new stadium and win their first 3+ home games in that stadium.

O-line regressing:  The Vikings allowed 27 QB hits on Sam Bradford in the first five games of the season (T-19th most in NFL); they've allowed 22 QB hits in the last two games combined (most in NFL). 

Historically bad run game:  Minnesota is averaging its fewest rush YPG (71.9) in franchise history. The Vikings' 503 rush yards is their lowest rushing total ever through seven games of a season. 

Cause of two-game skid?:  During their two-game losing streak, the Vikings have averaged just 0.5 sacks per game. During their five-game win streak to start the year, Minnesota averaged 3.8 sacks/game. 

