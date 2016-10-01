Game facts: Lions at Vikings

No blowouts: The Lions are the only team in the NFL to have all of their games decided by seven points or less.
Mind-blowing stat: Matthew Stafford has a 1-21 career record in road games against teams that finish the season with a winning record.
Career year: Stafford is on pace to have his highest completion percentage (67.7) and highest passer rating (103.4) of his career this season.
Winning formula: Every Lions win this season has included a Stafford fourth quarter comeback and game-winning drive.
Achilles heel: The Lions have the league's worst pass defense by many metrics. They allow a passer rating of 113.7 and a completion percentage of 73.6 (both worst in NFL).