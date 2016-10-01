Game facts: Lions at Texans

Published: Oct 01, 2016

Mind-blowing stat: Brock Osweiler has three games this season with 40+ pass attempts and fewer than 200 passing yards. That's the most such games in a single season since at least 1950. 

Hopkins' struggles: DeAndre Hopkins has fewer than 60 receiving yards in five of seven games this season. He had fewer than 60 receiving yards in just five of 16 games last year.

Fuller's fall-off: Rookie WR Will Fuller averaged 105.5 receiving yards per game in his first two NFL games, but he's averaged just 34.5 YPG in his last four games. 

Watt's impact: The Texans have allowed 20+ points in each of the four games since J.J. Watt was injured. 

Dichotomous defense: The Texans rank 2nd in the NFL in pass yards allowed per game this year, but 29th in rush yards allowed per game. 

