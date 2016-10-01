Game facts: Lions at Saints

Brees is unreal:Drew Brees leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.5), pass yards per game (326.1) and pass TDs (30). He ranks 3rd in the NFL in passer rating (109.1).
Quick trigger:Drew Brees has the 2nd-fastest time to throw in the NFL (2.38 seconds), per Next Gen Stats.
Where's Cooks?: WR Brandin Cooks played on 32 passing snaps in Week 12 against the Rams, but he did not receive one target from Drew Brees.
Next Gen Stat:The Saints have allowed a 114.6 passer rating to opposing QBs on passes of 20+ air yards (4th-worst in NFL).
Defense trending up: The New Orleans defense has allowed fewer than 300 total yards in two straight games for the first time since Weeks 16-17, 2013.