Game facts: Lions at Saints

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 10:51 AM

Brees is unreal:Drew Brees leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.5), pass yards per game (326.1) and pass TDs (30). He ranks 3rd in the NFL in passer rating (109.1). 

Quick trigger:Drew Brees has the 2nd-fastest time to throw in the NFL (2.38 seconds), per Next Gen Stats.

Where's Cooks?: WR Brandin Cooks played on 32 passing snaps in Week 12 against the Rams, but he did not receive one target from Drew Brees

Next Gen Stat:The Saints have allowed a 114.6 passer rating to opposing QBs on passes of 20+ air yards (4th-worst in NFL). 

Defense trending up: The New Orleans defense has allowed fewer than 300 total yards in two straight games for the first time since Weeks 16-17, 2013. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Taylor Gabriel, former Falcons and Bears WR, retiring after six seasons

A key figure of the Atlanta Falcons' 2016 Super Bowl run is calling it quits. Wide receiver ﻿Taylor Gabriel﻿ said this weekend on Instagram that he is retired from the NFL.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

B2C: Trevor Lawrence

news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW