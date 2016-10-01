Game facts: Lions at Packers

Playoff scenario: If the Lions win, they are in the playoffs. If Detroit loses, it can still make the playoffs with a Washington loss in Week 17.
Been a while: Four players on the Lions' roster were not alive when Detroit last won a division title (1993).
Next Gen Stat:Matthew Stafford has a 113.0 passer rating against the blitz this year (2nd in NFL). When not facing the blitz, Stafford's passer rating is 90.5.
Mind-blowing stat:Stafford has a 5-43 career record against teams that finish the season with a winning record.
Stingy defense: The Lions have allowed 20 points or fewer in 10 games this season (T-most in NFL with Dallas, Kansas City and New England).