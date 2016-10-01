Game facts: Jaguars at Texans

Rough year for offense: The Texans rank 28th or worse in points per game, total yards per game and yards per play.
Offensive bright spot: RB Lamar Miller has 1,010 rush yards this season (6th in NFL) and averages 4.1 yards per carry (T-18th among qualified RBs).
Home cookin': The Texans have allowed 23 or fewer points in every home game this season (5-1 record at home).
Solid secondary: Houston allows a 61.6 completion percentage (12th in NFL) and an 88.1 passer rating to opposing QBs (also 12th).