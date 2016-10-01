Game facts: Jaguars at Texans

Rough year for offense:  The Texans rank 28th or worse in points per game, total yards per game and yards per play. 

Offensive bright spot:  RB Lamar Miller has 1,010 rush yards this season (6th in NFL) and averages 4.1 yards per carry (T-18th among qualified RBs).

No home-run threat:  Brock Osweiler averages 5.8 yards per pass attempt this season (worst in NFL). 

Home cookin':  The Texans have allowed 23 or fewer points in every home game this season (5-1 record at home). 

Solid secondary:  Houston allows a 61.6 completion percentage (12th in NFL) and an 88.1 passer rating to opposing QBs (also 12th). 

