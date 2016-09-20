Game facts: Houston at New England

Published: Sep 20, 2016 at 12:11 PM

A first in the Belichick era: Jacoby Brissett will become the first-ever rookie QB to start a game during Bill Belichick's tenure in New England. 

Houston unkind to rookie QBs: Rookie quarterbacks are 3-11 against the Texans since the start of the 2011 season -- J.J. Watt's rookie season.

Intermediate passing game: Brissett averaged just 1.7 yards/attempt on his nine pass attempts in Week 2. That's the fewest yards/attempt in a game by a QB this season.

Bend-but-don't break defense: The Patriots have allowed 6.7 yards per play in their first two games of the season (30th in NFL). However, the Pats rank much better in terms of scoring defense, allowing 22.5 PPG (15th in NFL).

