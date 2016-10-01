Game facts: Giants vs. Rams

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 10:38 AM

Heavy blitzing: So far this season, the Rams defense has the highest blitz percentage of any team in the NFL (25.8 percent).. 

Taking a step back: Although they blitzed on 52.0 percent of snaps vs. the Bills in Week 5, the Rams blitzed on just 25.0 percent of plays in Week 6.

No deep passes: The Rams defense currently has the third-lowest passer rating allowed on deep passes (20+ air yards).. 

Gurley's workload: RB Todd Gurley has accounted for 49.6 percent of the Rams' offensive touches this season (most in NFL).

Donald's impact: DT Aaron Donald leads the NFL with 15 QB hits (rest of team has 22 combined). Donald's eight TFLs are tied for the most in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

