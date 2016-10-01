Game facts: Giants vs. Rams

Heavy blitzing: So far this season, the Rams defense has the highest blitz percentage of any team in the NFL (25.8 percent)..
No deep passes: The Rams defense currently has the third-lowest passer rating allowed on deep passes (20+ air yards)..
Gurley's workload: RB Todd Gurley has accounted for 49.6 percent of the Rams' offensive touches this season (most in NFL).
Donald's impact: DT Aaron Donald leads the NFL with 15 QB hits (rest of team has 22 combined). Donald's eight TFLs are tied for the most in the NFL.