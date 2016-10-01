Game facts: Giants at Steelers

Mind-blowing stat: Pittsburgh has not had a giveaway or allowed a sack in two straight games. The Steelers have never gone three-straight games without a sack or giveaway in the Super Bowl era.
Bell is historically good: Among all players with 20+ career games, only Jim Brown has averaged more scrimmage yards per game than Le'Veon Bell.
NFL's best red zone defense:The Steelers defense has allowed opponents to score a TD on just 41.7 percent of red zone drives (best in NFL).
Pass rush out of nowhere: Pittsburgh's defense had just 8.0 over the first seven games. Over the last four games, however, the Steelers have 16 sacks (T-most in NFL since Week 9).