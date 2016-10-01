Game facts: Giants at Steelers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 11:49 AM

Mind-blowing stat: Pittsburgh has not had a giveaway or allowed a sack in two straight games. The Steelers have never gone three-straight games without a sack or giveaway in the Super Bowl era. 

Bell is historically good: Among all players with 20+ career games, only Jim Brown has averaged more scrimmage yards per game than Le'Veon Bell.

Big Ben excels at home:Ben Roethlisberger has the NFL's highest passer at home this season (123.8).  

NFL's best red zone defense:The Steelers defense has allowed opponents to score a TD on just 41.7 percent of red zone drives (best in NFL).  

Pass rush out of nowhere: Pittsburgh's defense had just 8.0 over the first seven games. Over the last four games, however, the Steelers have 16 sacks (T-most in NFL since Week 9). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW