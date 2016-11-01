Game facts: Giants at Packers

Lights out:Aaron Rodgers has 18 TDs and 0 INTs over his last seven games. Rodgers finished the season with a league-high 40 TD passes.
Rodgers' kryptonite?:Aaron Rodgers had his lowest passer rating (65.0) and completion percentage (51.1) of the regular season in Week 5 against the Giants.
Green Bay's strength: The Packers had the No. 4 scoring offense (27.0 PPG) and the No. 2 third down offense (46.7 percent conversion rate) in the regular season.
Green Bay's weakness:In the regular season, Green Bay's defense allowed a 95.9 passer rating to opposing QBs (26th in NFL).
X-factor:Ty Montgomery averaged 5.9 yards per carry in the regular season (most among non-QBs with 60+ carries).