Game facts: Giants at Packers

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 08:15 AM

Lights out:Aaron Rodgers has 18 TDs and 0 INTs over his last seven games. Rodgers finished the season with a league-high 40 TD passes.

Rodgers' kryptonite?:Aaron Rodgers had his lowest passer rating (65.0) and completion percentage (51.1) of the regular season in Week 5 against the Giants.

Green Bay's strength: The Packers had the No. 4 scoring offense (27.0 PPG) and the No. 2 third down offense (46.7 percent conversion rate) in the regular season.

Green Bay's weakness:In the regular season, Green Bay's defense allowed a 95.9 passer rating to opposing QBs (26th in NFL).

X-factor:Ty Montgomery averaged 5.9 yards per carry in the regular season (most among non-QBs with 60+ carries).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW