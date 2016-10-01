Game facts: Giants at Browns

Tough stretch for Crowell: RB Isaiah Crowell averaged 6.5 yards per carry in his first four games this year. Over his last seven games, however, Crowell has averaged just 2.5 YPC.
Pryor all the way: Terrelle Pryor's 101 targets are 42 more than any other player on the team (TE Gary Barnidge has 59).
Better as a starter: QB Josh McCown has a 74.3 passer rating as a starter this year, but just a 49.7 rating when coming off the bench.
Porous defense: The Browns have allowed the most offensive TDs in the NFL this season (38) and the second-most total yards per game (409.5).