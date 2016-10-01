Game facts: Giants at Browns

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:33 PM

Mind-blowing stat:  The Giants' average margin of victory this year is 3.9 points (lowest margin of victory over a team's first seven wins in NFL history). 

Something new:  The Giants have 100+ rushing yards in each of their last two games. They had 100+ rushing yards in just two of their first eight games.

Third down struggles:  Eli Manning has completed just 53.3 percent of his third down passes this year (ranks 29th out of 33 qualified QBs). 

Pass rush emerging:  The Giants have 14 sacks in their last five games. They had just four sacks in their first five games. 

Streak on the line:  Landon Collins has an interception in four straight games (longest active streak in NFL). 

