Game facts: Giants at Browns

Mind-blowing stat: The Giants' average margin of victory this year is 3.9 points (lowest margin of victory over a team's first seven wins in NFL history).
Something new: The Giants have 100+ rushing yards in each of their last two games. They had 100+ rushing yards in just two of their first eight games.
Third down struggles: Eli Manning has completed just 53.3 percent of his third down passes this year (ranks 29th out of 33 qualified QBs).
Pass rush emerging: The Giants have 14 sacks in their last five games. They had just four sacks in their first five games.
Streak on the line: Landon Collins has an interception in four straight games (longest active streak in NFL).