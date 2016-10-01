Game facts: Falcons at Eagles

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:12 PM

Next Gen Stat:  Julio Jones is the best receiver in the league when pressed at the line of scrimmage (< 3 yards of pre-snap cushion), as he averages 23.0 yards per catch. 

Greatest show on turf, Pt. 2?:  The Falcons average 6.8 yards per play this season (1st in NFL, most since 2000 Rams averaged 7.0 yards per play).

Julio going deep:  Julio Jones has 18 receptions and four receiving TDs of 20+ yards (both most in NFL). 

Career year for Ryan:  Matt Ryan currently has career bests in pass yards per game (331.1), yards per attempt (9.5) and passer rating (119.0). 

Dual-threat RB:  Devonta Freeman has 14 rushing and five receiving TDs this year (2nd-most total TDs behind David Johnson). 

More pass rush, more pass yards:  The Falcons have 21 sacks this season (T-8th in NFL), but are on pace to set a franchise record for most pass YPG allowed (289.6). 

