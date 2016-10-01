Game facts: Falcons at Eagles

Next Gen Stat: Julio Jones is the best receiver in the league when pressed at the line of scrimmage (< 3 yards of pre-snap cushion), as he averages 23.0 yards per catch.
Julio going deep: Julio Jones has 18 receptions and four receiving TDs of 20+ yards (both most in NFL).
Career year for Ryan: Matt Ryan currently has career bests in pass yards per game (331.1), yards per attempt (9.5) and passer rating (119.0).
Dual-threat RB: Devonta Freeman has 14 rushing and five receiving TDs this year (2nd-most total TDs behind David Johnson).
More pass rush, more pass yards: The Falcons have 21 sacks this season (T-8th in NFL), but are on pace to set a franchise record for most pass YPG allowed (289.6).