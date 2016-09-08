Game facts: Eagles at Lions

Mind-blowing stat:Marvin Jones' 482 receiving yards are the most of any Lions player through four games since 1960.
What's up with Tate?:Golden Tate has less than 50 receiving yards in each game this season. He had 50+ receiving yards in 22 of 32 games with Lions prior to 2016.
Third-down struggles: The Lions are allowing opponents to succeed on 47.1 percent of third-down conversions (31st in NFL).
An emergent superstar?: In his first NFL season, defensive tackle Kerry Hyder already has 5.0 sacks through four games (2nd-most in NFL this year behind Von Miller).