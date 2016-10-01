Game facts: Dolphins at Chargers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:39 PM

Next Gen Stat:  Ryan Tannehill had the lowest total intended air yards in Week 9 (166 total intended air yards). 

Jay train cruisin':  Jay Ajayi has 529 rush yards over his last three games. That's the most rush yards over a three-game span since Adrian Peterson had 576 in Weeks 13-15, 2012.

Special teams on point:  Miami is the only team this season to score TDs on both a kickoff and punt return. 

Two different teams:  At home, the Dolphins have a 4-1 record and average 26.4 points per game. On the road, Miami has an 0-3 record and scores 13.7 PPG. 

Been a while:  The Dolphins haven't played a road game since September 29. 

Are of concern:  The Dolphins allow 136.1 rush yards per game (30th in NFL) and 4.6 yards per carry (26th in NFL). 

