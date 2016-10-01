Game facts: Dolphins at Chargers

Next Gen Stat: Ryan Tannehill had the lowest total intended air yards in Week 9 (166 total intended air yards).
Jay train cruisin': Jay Ajayi has 529 rush yards over his last three games. That's the most rush yards over a three-game span since Adrian Peterson had 576 in Weeks 13-15, 2012.
Special teams on point: Miami is the only team this season to score TDs on both a kickoff and punt return.
Two different teams: At home, the Dolphins have a 4-1 record and average 26.4 points per game. On the road, Miami has an 0-3 record and scores 13.7 PPG.
Are of concern: The Dolphins allow 136.1 rush yards per game (30th in NFL) and 4.6 yards per carry (26th in NFL).