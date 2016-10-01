Game facts: Dolphins at Bills

Has Rex lost his edge?: Since 2010 (his last playoff appearance), Rex Ryan has posted a .436 win percentage and zero winning seasons.
Mind-blowing stat:LeSean McCoy has four games of 100+ rush yards and 2+ TDs this season (most by a player in a season since Chris Johnson in 2009).
Down year for Tyrod:Tyrod Taylor's passer rating has dropped 12.6 points below his passer rating from last season (99.4).
Not suited for shootouts: The Bills are 7-1 when allowing 21 or fewer points this season. They are 0-6 when allowing 27+ points.