Game facts: Dolphins at Bills

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:38 PM

Has Rex lost his edge?: Since 2010 (his last playoff appearance), Rex Ryan has posted a .436 win percentage and zero winning seasons.

Running at will: The Bills have a league-high four games of 200+ rushing yards this season.

Mind-blowing stat:LeSean McCoy has four games of 100+ rush yards and 2+ TDs this season (most by a player in a season since Chris Johnson in 2009).

Down year for Tyrod:Tyrod Taylor's passer rating has dropped 12.6 points below his passer rating from last season (99.4).

Not suited for shootouts: The Bills are 7-1 when allowing 21 or fewer points this season. They are 0-6 when allowing 27+ points.

