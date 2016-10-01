Game facts: Cowboys at Vikings (TNF)

Playoff spot on the line: The Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Vikings and either a loss/tie by the Buccaneers or a loss by the Redskins on Sunday.

Mind-blowing stat:Dak Prescott is on pace for the second-highest single-season passer rating in Cowboys history (108.6).

Zeke vs. AP:Ezekiel Elliott has 1,199 rush yards through his first 11 career games. That's just one yard fewer than Adrian Peterson had through his first 11 games (1,200).

Strong run defense: Dallas has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher in a game this season.

Achilles' heel: The Cowboys defense has allowed a 101.9 passer rating (29th in NFL) and a 70.3 completion percentage (31st) to opposing QBs.

