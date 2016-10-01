Game facts: Cowboys at Steelers

Should Ben watch out?: Ben Roethlisberger leads all NFL starting QBs with 48 deep pass attempts (pass attempts of 20+ air yards). The Cowboys defense has allowed a 40.1 opponent passer rating on deep passes (3rd-best in NFL).
Struggling offense: The Steelers have scored fewer than 20 points in each of their last three games (longest streak by Pittsburgh since Weeks 6-8, 2013).
Tomlin dominates rookie QBs: Rookie quarterbacks are 3-15 against the Steelers in the Mike Tomlin era (only rookie QBs to win: Carson Wentz, Brandon Weeden, Troy Smith).