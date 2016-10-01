Game facts: Cowboys at Steelers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 10:11 AM

Next Gen Stat:  Both Dallas and Pittsbugh struggle defending slot receivers. The Steelers have allowed 49 receptions to WRs out of the slot (5th-most in NFL) while the Cowboys have allowed 56 receptions (2nd-most).

Should Ben watch out?:  Ben Roethlisberger leads all NFL starting QBs with 48 deep pass attempts (pass attempts of 20+ air yards). The Cowboys defense has allowed a 40.1 opponent passer rating on deep passes (3rd-best in NFL).

Struggling offense:  The Steelers have scored fewer than 20 points in each of their last three games (longest streak by Pittsburgh since Weeks 6-8, 2013).

Tomlin dominates rookie QBs:  Rookie quarterbacks are 3-15 against the Steelers in the Mike Tomlin era (only rookie QBs to win: Carson Wentz, Brandon Weeden, Troy Smith).

Pass rush could be an issue:  The Steelers have 11 sacks this season (T-fewest in the NFL), and the Cowboys have allowed just 11 sacks this year (T-fewest in NFL).

