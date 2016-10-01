Game facts: Cowboys at Steelers

Published: Oct 01, 2016

Next Gen Stat:  QB Dak Prescott has a 132.3 passer rating when targeting WR Cole Beasley this season (highest QB-WR passer rating in the NFL, min. 50 targets). 

Dak vs. Big Ben:  Prescott has only attempted 25 passes of 20+ air yards this season (109.2 passer rating on such passes), while Ben Roethlisberger has attempted 48 (107.6 rating on such passes).

Easy road:  The Cowboys have faced the NFL's easiest strength of schedule this season, with their opponents combining for a win percentage of .369 (23-40-2). 

Where's Dez?:  Dez Braynt has 50 receiving yards or fewer in 10 of his 14 games played since 2015. 

Stingy defense:  The Cowboys are the only team in tne NFL that has not allowed either a 100-yard rusher or a 100-yard receiver this season. 

