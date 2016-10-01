Game facts: Cowboys at Giants

OBJ vs. Dez: No active players have caught a TD pass in a higher percentage of their games than Odell Beckham Jr. (56.4 percent) and Dez Bryant (53.8 percent).

Most improved in the NFL: The Giants have the NFL's most improved defense from 2015 to 2016, in terms of points per game allowed.

Stout secondary: Since Week 7, the Giants defense has allowed a 73.6 passer rating to opposing QBs (2nd-best in NFL).

All about Eli: When Eli Manning has posted a 90+ passer rating this year, the Giants are 6-0. When Eli has a passer rating below 90, the Giants are 2-4.

No JPP:Jason Pierre-Paul has 5.5 sacks since Week 10 (2nd-most in NFL behind Olivier Vernon), but he will miss Sunday's game with a groin injury.

