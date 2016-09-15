Game facts: Cowboys at Broncos (Cowboys)

Published: Sep 15, 2016 at 11:44 AM

Dak vs. No-Fly Zone: Last year, Dak Prescott went 3-0 with a 122.2 passer rating against top-10 pass defenses. 

Where's Dez?: In Week 1, Prescott had a 47.0 passer rating when targeting Dez Bryant; he had a 105.6 rating when targeting other receivers.

Favorable matchup?: The last time Dez Bryant faced the Broncos, he had 141 receiving yards and 2 TDs.  

Good start on defense: The Cowboys allowed just three points in Week 1 (fewest points allowed in a game since 2013). 

Next Gen Stat:38.5 percent of Dak Prescott's pass attempts in Week 1 were thrown into "tight windows" (2nd-highest tight window rate in NFL). 

