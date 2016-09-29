Game facts: Chiefs at Steelers

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 10:10 AM

Top competition: This is the only Week 4 matchup between two 2015 playoff teams.

Elite matchup: This game features a matchup between one of the NFL's best wide receivers and one of its best cornerbacks. Since 2015, Antonio Brown leads the NFL in receptions (160) and receiving yards (2,139). In that same span, Marcus Peters leads the NFL in interceptions (12) and passes defensed (33, tied). 

Recap of Brown vs. Peters I: When the Steelers played the Chiefs in Week 7 of 2015, Peters struggled while defending Brown. Peters covered Brown on nine plays and allowed four catches for 99 yards.

Better with adversity: The Steelers are 36-15 after a loss (within the same season) in the Mike Tomlin era. Ben Roethlisberger has won his last 10 games following a loss. Pittsburgh lost 34-3 to Philadelphia last week. 

What to watch for: Kansas City leads the NFL in defensive takeaways this season, while Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown at least one INT in seven straight games (longest active streak in NFL).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

