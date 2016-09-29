Game facts: Chiefs at Steelers

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 10:05 AM

Top competition: This is the only Week 4 matchup between two 2015 playoff teams.

Elite matchup: This game features a matchup between one of the NFL's best wide receivers and one of its best cornerbacks. Since 2015, Antonio Brown leads the NFL in receptions (160) and receiving yards (2,139). In that same span, Marcus Peters leads the NFL in interceptions (12) and passes defensed (33, tied). 

Recap of Brown vs. Peters I: When the Steelers played the Chiefs in Week 7 of 2015, Peters struggled while defending Brown. Peters covered Brown on nine plays and allowed four catches for 99 yards.

New-look KC offense: The Chiefs are passing the ball much more frequently this season. They have averaged 39.3 passing attempts per game this season, the most by a Chiefs team since 1983 (40.1).

What to watch for: Kansas City leads the NFL in defensive takeaways this season, while Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown at least one INT in seven straight games (longest active streak in NFL).

