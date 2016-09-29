Game facts: Chiefs at Steelers

Top competition: This is the only Week 4 matchup between two 2015 playoff teams.
Elite matchup: This game features a matchup between one of the NFL's best wide receivers and one of its best cornerbacks. Since 2015, Antonio Brown leads the NFL in receptions (160) and receiving yards (2,139). In that same span, Marcus Peters leads the NFL in interceptions (12) and passes defensed (33, tied).
What to watch for: Kansas City leads the NFL in defensive takeaways this season, while Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown at least one INT in seven straight games (longest active streak in NFL).