Game facts: Chiefs at Panthers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:52 PM

Next Gen Stat:  Cam Newton faced the blitz on a league-high 62.2 percent of pass plays in Week 9. On those plays, Newton had a 99.2 passer rating and was sacked four times. 

Inspired by Kansas City?:  The Panthers have won two straight games after starting 1-5. Last year, the Chiefs started 1-5 and won 10 straight en route to a playoff berth.

Tough road ahead:  The Panthers have the third-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL (opponents have a combined record of 39-26). 

Mind-blowing stat:  Carolina's offense is actually averaging more yards per game than it did last year, but it is also averaging 0.9 more giveaways per game. 

Good run defense, bad pass defense:  The Panthers allow just 3.3 rush yards per carry (best in NFL), but they also allow 286.0 pass yards per game (29th) and 8.2 pass yards per attempt (28th). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Fields skepticism is baffling; top five unicorns in the 2021 NFL Draft

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says growing skepticism around Justin Fields is nonsense. Plus, this draft class' top five unicorns and a breakdown of one notable team's aggressive offseason approach.
news

Watch Dr. Anthony Fauci's amazing interview with Marshawn Lynch

For COVID-19 vaccine education, Beast Mode and "Dr. Faucheezi" hash it out in 2021's most ambitious mash-up event
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW