Game facts: Chiefs at Panthers

Next Gen Stat: Cam Newton faced the blitz on a league-high 62.2 percent of pass plays in Week 9. On those plays, Newton had a 99.2 passer rating and was sacked four times.
Tough road ahead: The Panthers have the third-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL (opponents have a combined record of 39-26).
Mind-blowing stat: Carolina's offense is actually averaging more yards per game than it did last year, but it is also averaging 0.9 more giveaways per game.
Good run defense, bad pass defense: The Panthers allow just 3.3 rush yards per carry (best in NFL), but they also allow 286.0 pass yards per game (29th) and 8.2 pass yards per attempt (28th).