Game facts: Chiefs at Falcons

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 10:44 AM

Next Gen Stat:Julio Jones has lined up wide left on 51.0 percent of his snaps this year. The Chiefs have allowed a 95.4 passer rating to WRs lined up wide left. 

Strength vs. strength: The Falcons have the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense this year, while the Chiefs have the No. 1 scoring defense since Week 6.

Contrasting QB styles:Matt Ryan ranks 1st in the NFL in completions and passer rating on passes of 20+ air yards. Alex Smith ranks 27th and 28th, respectively. 

Trouble blitzing:The Falcons defense blitzed on 14 pass plays last week, per Next Gen Stats. Atlanta allowed a 143.9 passer rating on those plays (2nd-worst in NFL behind the Chiefs). 

Achilles heel: Atlanta is tied for the most TDs allowed (13) and 5th-most yards allowed (1,671) when opposing QBs release the ball in under 2.50 seconds, per Next Gen Stats. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores' allegations, NFL's expected investigation

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement Wednesday night in which he said he takes "great personal exception to these malicious attacks" in response to former head coach Brian Flores' allegations and said "we will cooperate fully" with the NFL's expected investigation.
news

Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: 'The best player in NFL history'

One day after Tom Brady confirmed he is retiring from football, and deservedly drew praise from across the sports and entertainment landscape, his former head coach weighed in. Bill Belichick, in fact, offered about as big of a compliment as can be given to a player.
news

2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: RB prospect on track similar to Jets' Michael Carter

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Chase Goodbread provide a look at five stars from Wednesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW