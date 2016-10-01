Game facts: Chiefs at Falcons

Next Gen Stat:Julio Jones has lined up wide left on 51.0 percent of his snaps this year. The Chiefs have allowed a 95.4 passer rating to WRs lined up wide left.
Contrasting QB styles:Matt Ryan ranks 1st in the NFL in completions and passer rating on passes of 20+ air yards. Alex Smith ranks 27th and 28th, respectively.
Trouble blitzing:The Falcons defense blitzed on 14 pass plays last week, per Next Gen Stats. Atlanta allowed a 143.9 passer rating on those plays (2nd-worst in NFL behind the Chiefs).
Achilles heel: Atlanta is tied for the most TDs allowed (13) and 5th-most yards allowed (1,671) when opposing QBs release the ball in under 2.50 seconds, per Next Gen Stats.