Game facts: Chiefs at Colts

Slow starters: In the Andrew Luck era, the Colts are 2-8 in the first two games of a season, but 42-19 in all other games.
Putting up points: The Colts are one of just four teams to score 20+ points in every game this season.
Key matchup: Andrew Luck has just one turnover in his last three games combined; the Chiefs are tied for 2nd in the NFL with 14 takeaways this year.
Noteworthy stat: The Colts have allowed four receiving TDs to RBs this year (most in NFL). Chiefs RB Spencer Ware has 15 receptions and 1 receiving TD this year.