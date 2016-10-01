Game facts: Chiefs at Chargers

Last game in San Diego?: Sunday could mark the final home game for the Chargers in San Diego. The team has until January 15 to exercise an option to move to Los Angeles.
Milestone tracker:Antonio Gates needs one more receiving TD to tie Tony Gonzalez for the most by a tight end in a career (111).
Rookie sensation:Joey Bosa has at least one sack in four straight games (longest active streak in NFL).
Staying competitive:Thirteen of the Chargers' 15 games this season have been decided by 8 points or fewer.
Achilles heel: The Chargers have 33 giveaways this season (2nd-most in NFL), and Phillip Rivers has 19 interceptions (most in NFL).