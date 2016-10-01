Game facts: Chargers at Falcons

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:43 PM

Watch out?: In the last two seasons, the Falcons are a combined 9-1 in their first five games of a season, and 3-9 in all other games. 

Easy road: The Falcons' remaining schedule is the easiest in the NFL (remaining opponents are a combined 23-32).

Switch up: After facing teams currently ranked 1st (SEA) and 4th (DEN) in total defense, the Falcons get a break this week with the Chargers (18th). 

Unprecedented offense: The Falcons offense is off to its best 6-game start in team history (most points, most total yards, most pass yards, most pass TDs). 

Revamped defense?: The Falcons have allowed their two lowest point totals and their two lowest yardage totals of the season in their last two games. 

