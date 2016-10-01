Game facts: Chargers at Falcons

Offensive showcase: The Chargers-Falcons game will feature two of the top three scoring offenses in the NFL. Atlanta is first in scoring offense (33.2 PPG) while San Diego is third (28.8 PPG).
Pivotal stat: The Chargers are 0-3 when they have a negative turnover margin this season. They are 2-1 when they have an even or positive turnover margin.
Using 2+ TEs: The Chargers used 2+ TEs on 61.6 percent of their offensive snaps in Week 6. In Weeks 1-5, San Diego used 2+ TEs on just 31.8 percent of plays.
Sure hands: San Diego receivers have dropped five passes this season (tied with Buccaneers for fewest in NFL).