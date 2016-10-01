Game facts: Cardinals at Falcons

NFL Research takes a look at some key facts and stats to prepare for the Cardinals-Falcons matchup in Week 12. Entering Sunday, the Falcons (6-4) hold the No. 4 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture, while the Cardinals (4-5-1) are the No. 10 seed.

Game time:  Sunday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Game location:  Georgia Dome

TV:  FOX

Falcons at home:  2-2

Cardinals on the road:  1-3

Recent matchups:  These teams last met in Week 13, 2014 (Falcons won 29-18).

Game facts: Arizona Cardinals

Next Gen Stat:  Arizona has allowed a passer rating of 36.0 to opposing QBs on deep passes (20+ air yards) this year. 

Elite defense:  The Cardinals allow the fewest yards per play (4.6) and the 8th-fewest points per play (0.306) in the NFL.

Best CB in football?:  Patrick Peterson has allowed a passer rating of 63.1 while in coverage this season (25 catches allowed on 49 targets, 13.5 yards per catch, 1 TD, 2 INT). 

No home run threat:  QB Carson Palmer has a 21.1 passer rating on deep passes (20+ air yards) this season, 2nd-worst in the NFL. 

Do-it-all RB:  David Johnson accounts for 34.8 percent of Arizona's total yards from scrimmage (most in NFL). 

Game facts: Atlanta Falcons

Next Gen Stat:  Julio Jones leads the NFL with 12 receptions of 20+ air yards when facing press coverage (fewer than 3 yards of separation) at the line of scrimmage. 

Greatest Show on Turf, Pt. 2?:  The Falcons average 6.7 yards per play, the most since the 2000 Rams averaged 7.0 yards per play. 

Julio vs. Peterson:  Julio Jones got the better of Arizona's top CB -- Patrick Peterson -- in their last matchup (Week 13, 2014). In that game, Jones had 8 catches for 171 yards and a TD when covered by Peterson. 

Matty Ice's nemesis:  Matt Ryan has two games with 4+ interceptions in his career -- both have come against the Cardinals

Iffy defense:  The Falcons have allowed 32 offensive TDs this year (3rd-most in NFL).  

