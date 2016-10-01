Game facts: Cardinals at Falcons

Game time: Sunday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Game location: Georgia Dome
TV: FOX
Game facts: Arizona Cardinals
Next Gen Stat: Arizona has allowed a passer rating of 36.0 to opposing QBs on deep passes (20+ air yards) this year.
Elite defense: The Cardinals allow the fewest yards per play (4.6) and the 8th-fewest points per play (0.306) in the NFL.
Best CB in football?: Patrick Peterson has allowed a passer rating of 63.1 while in coverage this season (25 catches allowed on 49 targets, 13.5 yards per catch, 1 TD, 2 INT).
No home run threat: QB Carson Palmer has a 21.1 passer rating on deep passes (20+ air yards) this season, 2nd-worst in the NFL.
Do-it-all RB: David Johnson accounts for 34.8 percent of Arizona's total yards from scrimmage (most in NFL).
Game facts: Atlanta Falcons
Next Gen Stat: Julio Jones leads the NFL with 12 receptions of 20+ air yards when facing press coverage (fewer than 3 yards of separation) at the line of scrimmage.
Julio vs. Peterson: Julio Jones got the better of Arizona's top CB -- Patrick Peterson -- in their last matchup (Week 13, 2014). In that game, Jones had 8 catches for 171 yards and a TD when covered by Peterson.
