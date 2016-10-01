Game facts: Buccaneers at Chargers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:19 PM

Close calls: Only one of San Diego's 11 games this season has been decided by more than eight points. 

High-powered offense: The Chargers average 28.5 points per game (4th-most in NFL).

Giveaways are an issue: Despite putting up big offensive numbers, San Diego leads the league with 23 giveaways. 

Takeaways are a plus:San Diego is the only team in the NFL to have at least one takeaway in every game this season.  

Don't let the numbers fool you: The Chargers' defense may allow 271.3 pass yards per game (7th-worst in NFL), but they have held opposing QBs to an 83.2 passer rating (6th-best in NFL). 

