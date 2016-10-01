Game facts: Browns at Ravens

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 09:20 AM

Next Gen Stat:  Joe Flacco had the quickest average time to throw in the NFL in Week 9 (2.15 seconds). 

Weak AFC North:  The Ravens (4-4) are leading the AFC North. It's the first time since 1995 that no team in the AFC North has been above .500 after Week 9.

Not running much:  The Ravens are running the ball of 34.3 percent of plays this season (31st in NFL). 

RB returning:  Ravens rookie RB Kenneth Dixon (chest injury) is expected to play tonight. He has struggled so far in his young career, carrying the ball 15 times for 23 yards this season. 

Flacco struggling:  Joe Flacco is one of just four NFL QBs this year to have more INTs than TD passes (min. five starts). 

Top-tier defense:  Baltimore ranks No. 2 in the NFL in YPG allowed, rush YPG allowed and in third down stop percentage. 

