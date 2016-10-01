Game facts: Broncos at Saints

Next Gen Stat: WR Michael Thomas is tied for the lead league with Julio Jones for most TD catches (4) when lined up left wide.
Best third-down passer in NFL: Drew Brees ranks 1st in the NFL in completion percentage (72.1), pass TDs (8) and passer rating (124.8) on third down this season.
Brees vs. elite defenses: In 26 career games against top-5 defenses, Drew Brees has a 7-19 record and a 77.1 passer rating. The Broncos have the NFL's fourth-best total defense and the No. 1 pass defense.
Struggling against Denver: In nine career starts against the Broncos, Brees has a 2-7 record and a 73.2 passer rating (his 2nd-worst against a single opponent).
Defensive weakness: The Saints defense allows 8.3 pass yards per attempt (T-29th in NFL) and 300.0 pass yards per game (32nd).