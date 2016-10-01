Game facts: Broncos at Chiefs

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:44 PM

Next Gen Stat: The Chiefs blitz on 16.9 percent of opponent pass plays (3rd-lowest blitz rate in NFL). 

Hidden gem:Terrance Mitchell has emerged as the Chiefs' main CB opposite Marcus Peters. In Weeks 12-15, Mitchell allowed a 47.0 passer rating in coverage.

Coverage matchups: In his career, Marcus Peters has allowed a 17.1 passer rating when defending Demariyus Thomas, and an 81.3 rating when defending Emmanuel Sanders

Ware's drop-off:Spencer Ware has averaged 72.9 scrimmage yards per game in his last seven games. He averaged 129.5 scrimmage YPG in his first six games. 

Achilles heel: Since Derrick Johnson's injury in the second quarter of the Week 14 win over Oakland, the Chiefs have allowed 257 rush yards on 50 carries (5.1 YPC). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

League concerned with high injury rates on special teams 

NFL taking a hard look at special teams and high injury rates that came with them during 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

On Monday, Tom Brady briefly explained what was behind his decision to retire, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotion he received and ever so slightly left the door ajar for a possible return on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.  
news

Odell Beckham: I was 'very close' to signing with Patriots, Saints before landing with Rams

Odell Beckham's decision to sign with the Rams paid off in a big way. The star receiver revealed Monday that he almost landed in another city other than L.A.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW