Game facts: Broncos at Chiefs

Next Gen Stat: The Chiefs blitz on 16.9 percent of opponent pass plays (3rd-lowest blitz rate in NFL).
Hidden gem:Terrance Mitchell has emerged as the Chiefs' main CB opposite Marcus Peters. In Weeks 12-15, Mitchell allowed a 47.0 passer rating in coverage.
Coverage matchups: In his career, Marcus Peters has allowed a 17.1 passer rating when defending Demariyus Thomas, and an 81.3 rating when defending Emmanuel Sanders.
Ware's drop-off:Spencer Ware has averaged 72.9 scrimmage yards per game in his last seven games. He averaged 129.5 scrimmage YPG in his first six games.
Achilles heel: Since Derrick Johnson's injury in the second quarter of the Week 14 win over Oakland, the Chiefs have allowed 257 rush yards on 50 carries (5.1 YPC).