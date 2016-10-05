Game facts: Broncos at Chargers (Week 6)

Oct 05, 2016

Mind-blowing stat: Despite having a 1-4 record, the Chargers have an overall point differential of +10. 

Divisional trouble: The Chargers have lost 10 straight games vs. the AFC West.

Tight games: Since Mike McCoy was hired as the Chargers' coach in 2013, only the Ravens (37) and Bears (34) have played more games decided by eight points or less than the Chargers (33).  

Potent offense: The Chargers (30.4 PPG) are one of just two teams in the NFL to average over 30 points per game this season. 

