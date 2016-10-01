Game facts: Bills at Raiders

Key matchup: The Raiders have allowed the fewest sacks and QB hits this season, while the Bills defense has the 2nd-most sacks and 13th-most QB hits.

High-powered offense: Oakland has scored 30+ points in six games this season. Only the Falcons have more 30+ point games (7).

Mind-blowing stat:Derek Carr has 122.5 passer rating in the fourth quarter this season (best in NFL). Last year, Carr had a 67.5 rating in the fourth quarter (34th among 35 QBs).

Improving defense:During their five-game win streak, the Raiders have allowed 5.4 yards per play (Oakland allowed 6.9 YPP in its first six games).

Mack is on fire:Khalil Mack has at least one sack in six straight games (longest active sack streak in NFL).

