Game facts: Bills at Raiders

High-powered offense: Oakland has scored 30+ points in six games this season. Only the Falcons have more 30+ point games (7).
Mind-blowing stat:Derek Carr has 122.5 passer rating in the fourth quarter this season (best in NFL). Last year, Carr had a 67.5 rating in the fourth quarter (34th among 35 QBs).
Improving defense:During their five-game win streak, the Raiders have allowed 5.4 yards per play (Oakland allowed 6.9 YPP in its first six games).
Mack is on fire:Khalil Mack has at least one sack in six straight games (longest active sack streak in NFL).