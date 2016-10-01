Game facts: 49ers at Dolphins

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:48 PM

NFL's worst run defense:  The 49ers allow 5.2 yards per carry (32nd in NFL).

Streak on the line:  San Francisco is trying to avoid a 10th-straight loss on Sunday, which would set the record for the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Kap trending up:  In his last three starts, Colin Kaepernick has a 96.9 passer rating.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

