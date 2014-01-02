Game Day First Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Bowl and Avocado Corn Salsa

Philly Cheesesteak Bowl and Avocado Corn Salsa
By Jack McDavid
Philly Cheesesteak Bowl:
*Ingredients for 4 Bowls *
4 Avocadoes
12 oz of Ribeye Steak sliced thin
1 oz of virgin olive oil
1 oz shredded aged provolone
1 oz of sautéed onions
2 teaspoons of demi glace
Kosher Sea Salt and Pepper
Avocado Corn Salsa:
2 diced avocado
1/4 cup of fresh corn
8 ripe grape tomatoes, quartered
1 shallot, diced
1/4 cup of diced red onion
1 tsp of garlic, finely diced
2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and pepper
Preparation:
Take 4 avocadoes and cut in half lengthwise, remove seed gently - you will now have 8 pieces of avocado
Take 4 pieces of avocado and slice avocado lengthwise into 1/4" strips
Gently remove avocado from skin - reserve skin for use as the "bowl"
Take the three or four longest strips and place back in "bowl" standing up against the inside of the avocado skin
Take other 4 pieces of avocado and score lengthwise into 1/4" strips and then score widthwise into 1/2" strips
Gently remove avocado from skin and reserve these pieces for avocado corn salsa
Place Skillet Over high heat
When skillet is smoking add olive oil
When olive oil is smoking add sliced ribeye
Season with salt and pepper
Break apart rib eye while it's cooking with two forks or tongs into bite size pieces
As ribeye browns add sautéed onions and demi glace
Cook for 2-3 minutes until meat is just cooked through and still tender
Add shredded aged provolone and mix into beef until just melted
Remove from heat and place into avocado bowl lined with fresh avocado
Top with Avocado Corn Salsa
Enjoy!