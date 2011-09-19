Gailey proving to be big reason why Bills are part of 2-0 club

5. The NFL has to do something about West-to-East games at 1 p.m. ET. Three teams flew across three time zones and lost Sunday. The Raiders faded against the Bills, the Cardinals faded vs. the Redskins and the Seahawks were never really in the game against the Steelers. West coast teams hate that start time because it feels like a 10 a.m. game. A coach for one of the teams that had to make the dreaded trip Sunday told me, "It is a factor, but I can't let my players use it as an excuse. We don't discuss it, but I know it's on their mind." I wonder why the Texans were playing a late game in Miami when they could have been part of the early slate. That would have allowed the Raiders, who had an away game last Monday night, to play later.