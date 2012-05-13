Gabe Carimi says he'll be ready for Chicago Bears' OTAs

The Chicago Bears surprised some when they opted not to draft an offensive lineman last month, but they're essentially getting a brand new tackle this offseason in the form of a healthy Gabe Carimi.
The Bears didn't address their woeful offensive line during last month's draft. Gregg Rosenthal examines if that strategy will backfire. **More ...**
Carimi, the Bears' first-round pick last year, suffered a dislocated knee cap in Week 2 of the 2011 season and eventually was placed on injured reserve. Carimi's has undergone a steady recovery this offseason, and he told the Chicago Sun-Times on Saturday that he'll be ready to work before the Bears begin their veteran minicamp June 12.
"I'm feeling really good. They're saying another couple of weeks and I'll be here for (offseason training activities and minicamps," Carimi said. "I'm just champing at the bit to get back and actually be back with the O-line and not on the outside looking in."
"He's right on schedule," Smith said Friday. "Right on schedule, but we can't tell you what that schedule is. But we're right on it."