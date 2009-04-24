G Evans, WR Moore rejoin Saints after testing restricted free agency

NEW ORLEANS -- Offensive guard Jahri Evans and wide receiver Lance Moore, restricted free agents during the offseason, have signed new one-year contracts with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made the announcement Friday.

Evans' new contract is worth $2.79 million and Moore's $1.55 million. During the restricted free-agency period, other teams could have offered them more, but the Saints would have had the right to match the offer or receive draft picks as compensation.

Evans, a fourth-round draft pick in 2006, has started each game in his NFL career.

Moore, who has been with the Saints since 2005, spent much of his early career on the practice squad. But he emerged as the Saints' leading receiver in 2008, with 79 catches for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns.

