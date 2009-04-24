G Evans, WR Moore rejoin Saints after testing restricted free agency

NEW ORLEANS -- Offensive guard Jahri Evans and wide receiver Lance Moore, restricted free agents during the offseason, have signed new one-year contracts with the New Orleans Saints.
2008 Statistics
Catches: 79
Yards: 928
Touchdowns: 10
Evans' new contract is worth $2.79 million and Moore's $1.55 million. During the restricted free-agency period, other teams could have offered them more, but the Saints would have had the right to match the offer or receive draft picks as compensation.
Evans, a fourth-round draft pick in 2006, has started each game in his NFL career.
