Future Super Bowl sites, Las Vegas among topics at NFL meeting

But the conversations at this meeting that ultimately could alter the league most dramatically in years to come will center on Las Vegas and its viability as a home for an NFL team. Las Vegas has become a source of fascination ever since Raiders owner Mark Davis visited with local officials as he pursues relocation options. If the Chargers, who are hoping to get their own new stadium built in San Diego, pass on the chance to be the second team in the Rams' Inglewood stadium, the Raiders would have the opportunity to move in with the Rams. Davis would prefer to remain in Oakland, but it seems unlikely that a new stadium deal could be completed there, sending Davis on the road to explore possible new homes and perhaps to increase his leverage. In April, Davis pledged $500 million toward construction of a stadium that is part of a proposal backed by, among others, the Las Vegas Sands/Majestic Realty group. Most of the rest of the money would have to come from public sources, with backers proposing the possibility of asking for some room-tax funds to be used.