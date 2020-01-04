Future murky for Patriots after wild-card loss to Titans

One thing Brady did make clear late Saturday night: he said it is "pretty unlikely" that he would retire. But Brady's 20th season, and this game in particular, are brutal reminders that only a very few fortunate players get to script a perfect ending. His friend and rival Peyton Manning retired after he won his second Super Bowl, but he had to be carried across that finish line by the Denver Broncos defense. Michael Strahan retired right after he played a large role in battering Brady during a Super Bowl the New York Giants won. So much about Brady's career has, in fact, seemed perfect. But Brady, alas, may not be so lucky as it winds down. He may have more seasons like this one, here or elsewhere, where his accuracy wavers. He might be able to find his greatness in spurts again. He may at least not have it all end on a pick-six.