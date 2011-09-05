Funerals set for Hall of Famer Selmon in Florida and Oklahoma

Published: Sep 05, 2011 at 06:19 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lee Roy Selmon will be remembered by family, friends and teammates this week in funerals in Florida and Oklahoma.

The former Oklahoma and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star died Sunday in Tampa, two days after he was hospitalized following a massive stroke. The Hall of Fame defensive end was 56.

The University of Oklahoma said Monday that there will be a public viewing Thursday at Exciting Central Baptist Church in Tampa and a funeral service Friday at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Fla.

A funeral service also is set for Saturday at The First Southern Baptist Church -- fittingly located on South Sooner Road -- in Oklahoma City.

Selmon helped lead the Sooners to national titles in 1974 and 1975, winning the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in 1975. He was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1979 with Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks has full movement in extremities after being immobilized, carted off Thursday night

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was immobilized and carted off the field late in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has full movement in all his extremities.
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers