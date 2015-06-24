Funchess isn't nuts for thinking about Rookie of Year

- I think, when it's all said and done, Dave Gettleman will be viewed as one of the 10 best general managers in football.
- I'm on record as saying Shaq Thompson is a good pick and might end up as one of the best in this year's first round.
- I don't think Devin Funchess is crazy when he brings up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as all rookies are likely to do around this time of year.
Funchess, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound second-round pick, said as much last week during his NFL.com rookie confessional: "The goal that I've set for myself is to be Rookie of the Year."
I'm going to go one step further and add a fifth unpopular opinion to this list: Along with the Raiders, Saints and Jets, the Panthers have the best chance of landing a Rookie of the Year candidate on either side of the ball. Both teams had superb first- and second-round picks. Funchess is just a little overlooked.
Early reports out of camp suggest that the Michigan standout has already played at the X, Z and F slots and is learning all three at a brisk pace. He's giving himself more opportunities to stay on the field and make the plays Newton needs him to.
