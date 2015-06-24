Around the NFL

Funchess isn't nuts for thinking about Rookie of Year

Published: Jun 24, 2015 at 04:36 AM

Here are a few unpopular opinions I have about the Carolina Panthers:

  1. I think, when it's all said and done, Dave Gettleman will be viewed as one of the 10 best general managers in football.
  1. I think Cam Newton was worth every penny of his $103.8 million extension.
  1. I'm on record as saying Shaq Thompson is a good pick and might end up as one of the best in this year's first round.
  1. I don't think Devin Funchess is crazy when he brings up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as all rookies are likely to do around this time of year.

Funchess, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound second-round pick, said as much last week during his NFL.com rookie confessional: "The goal that I've set for myself is to be Rookie of the Year."

I'm going to go one step further and add a fifth unpopular opinion to this list: Along with the Raiders, Saints and Jets, the Panthers have the best chance of landing a Rookie of the Year candidate on either side of the ball. Both teams had superb first- and second-round picks. Funchess is just a little overlooked.

Early reports out of camp suggest that the Michigan standout has already played at the X, Z and F slots and is learning all three at a brisk pace. He's giving himself more opportunities to stay on the field and make the plays Newton needs him to.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Bills' QB situation, the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and unveils the Superstar Club. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'shocked' by A.J. Brown trade, doesn't think it's his job to mentor Malik Willis

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gave his thoughts on the team drafting QB Malik Willis and trading away WR A.J. Brown.

news

NFL announces hiring of 10 new on-field officials for 2022 season

The NFL announced on Tuesday the hiring of 10 new on-field game officials for the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 3

The Steelers are bolstering their defensive backfield with a veteran safety from the NFC. Damontae Kazee signed a one-year deal with the club after stints with the Falcons and Cowboys.

news

Mike Hilton: Bengals out to 'get the respect we deserve' following run to Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said Tuesday that the team's goal following Super Bowl LVI is to prove that their playoff run didn't happen by accident.

news

Colts QB Matt Ryan: 'A pretty good chance' I'm still with Falcons if not for Deshaun Watson pursuit

Now with the Colts, Matt Ryan recently revealed how the significant change in his career and life unfolded, and there's no doubt it was directly related to the Falcons' pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

news

Falcons signing DT Grady Jarrett to three-year contract extension

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year extension worth up to $51 million. Jarrett's new deal lowers his cap number for the 2022 season.

news

Troy Hill admits he frequently compared Browns to Rams, yearned for return to L.A.

Troy Hill's one-year absence from the Rams is over. The defensive back is happy to return to Los Angeles via trade after one season in Cleveland, telling reporters he feels like he missed out on winning a Super Bowl.

news

A.J. Brown 'excited to be an Eagle,' 'no bad blood with Titans'

Speaking for the first time to the media as a member of the Eagles, wide receiver A.J. Brown declined to address whether he'd requested a trade, but said there was "no bad blood" with the Titans.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on extension talks: 'We're going to get something done'

Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf, who recently started running again following foot surgery, is optimistic about the Seahawks and he will work out a deal on an extension.

news

Browns sign former Texas Tech basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva to play tight end

The Browns announced Monday they have signed Marcus Santos-Silva, who played basketball at Texas Tech the past two seasons.

news

NFL suspends Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins six games for violating PED policy

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers re-sign veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to one-year contract

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday announced the re-signing of veteran cornerback Jason Verrett.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW