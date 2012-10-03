Fumbling problem plagues NFL; quarterback not Jets' real issue

» The Jets' real problem. You can talk about replacing Mark Sanchez with Tim Tebow all you want, but that only serves to distract from New York's real problem: defense. Led by the overly expressive mouths of Rex Ryan and Bart Scott, the Jets used to hit you in the mouth and then tell you just how great they were; now, they can't even tackle. They are giving up 173 yards on the ground per game, second worst in the league. They can't get any pressure on opposing quarterback without blitzing, and even then it is still questionable. So talk all you want about Tebow, but he isn't going to solve this problem.