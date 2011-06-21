Fullback says leadership of Brees, Vilma will pay off for Saints

"Humility. That's the one thing that attracted me to Sean Payton," Evans said. "And as arrogant as Bill (Belichick) comes across, there was two or three times in my four-year stay there where that coach just came in, even after our Super Bowl loss in Super Bowl XLII, 'Guys, I'm sorry. I should've done a better job for you guys today.' And it wasn't lip service. ... Those are the type of head coaches you'll run through a brick wall for."