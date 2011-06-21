Fullback says leadership of Brees, Vilma will pay off for Saints

Published: Jun 21, 2011 at 04:21 AM

The New Orleans Saints will have a huge advantage over other teams once the lockout ends, so said fullback Heath Evans on Sports 620 KTAR in Phoenix with Doug and Wolf on Monday.

Evans said the Saints' player-led workouts have had a different tempo than many teams'.

"Really the only difference is Drew Brees and Jonathan Vilma," Evans said. "I'm not saying that other teams don't have great leadership because I know that exists on most teams in this league. I think there's very few teams that have it on both sides of the ball."

Brees paid for flights and hotels for players, as well as securing facilities and training and medical staffs at Tulane University.

"I cannot say enough about Drew and what he's done for our team and that organization," Evans said. "Everything (Drew) does is methodically mapped out and planned out. The guy's been playing in this league 10 years, going on 11. He's been through plenty of minicamps.

"Those guys are doing a great thing and I definitely think it's going to give the Saints a leg up, an advantage, especially early on in the season if this lockout pushes on into late July, early August."

Evans also discussed his pending free agency.

"Honestly, I'm not worried about any of it," Evans said of free agency. "I'm just back at Auburn, Ala., ... getting in shape with my old college strength and conditioning coach and, really, I'm just trying to get myself in the best shape.

"Last year was a good year for me coming off an injury, but all in all I was just disappointed with my production and everything else. I feel great; I feel like I'm back to that '09 status before the knee injury. The lockout's going to handle itself, free agency will handle itself, depending on how the lockout shakes out, but I feel great."

When football returns and Evans hits the market, he talked about what he looks for in a great coach.

"Humility. That's the one thing that attracted me to Sean Payton," Evans said. "And as arrogant as Bill (Belichick) comes across, there was two or three times in my four-year stay there where that coach just came in, even after our Super Bowl loss in Super Bowl XLII, 'Guys, I'm sorry. I should've done a better job for you guys today.' And it wasn't lip service. ... Those are the type of head coaches you'll run through a brick wall for."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Giants expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

New Giants coach Brian Daboll is plucking an assistant from Andy Reid's coaching tree. New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the Giants' offensive coordinator.
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow didn't want to play QB as a kid: 'Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did'

While talking to reporters on Thursday, Bengals star Joe Burrow revealed how a decision made by his peewee football coach changed the course of his career.
news

Broncos exec John Elway statement: I interviewed Brian Flores in good faith

On Thursday, Broncos president of football operations John Elway said recent allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were "false and defamatory" and that he "interviewed Brian in good faith" for Denver's vacant head-coach opening in 2019.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW