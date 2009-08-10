Fullback Quillen leaves Dolphins camp after one practice

Published: Aug 10, 2009 at 01:13 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Fullback Matt Quillen became the third player to quit the Miami Dolphins' training camp, and coach Tony Sparano conceded he could be the reason for the defections.

"It might be me," Sparano said with a chuckle Monday. "I'm not for everybody."

All of the players who have left were long shots to make the team. Quillen signed Thursday and lasted only one practice. A fourth player, tight end Jared Bronson, a rookie free agent out of Central Washington, failed to show up to training camp.

"It has an awful lot to do with passion," Sparano said. "This is a credit to the other guys that are in that locker room: What they are doing right now is really hard.

"If your heart isn't in what you're doing, it does not take long with the heat, with the contact, with the intensity of what we're doing out here, and the way we're doing it, to figure out that maybe this isn't for you."

Once a player reaches that conclusion, it's better for the team that he call it quits rather than keep practicing, Sparano said.

Offensive tackle SirVincent Rogers and safety Ethan Kilmer left camp earlier.

The Dolphins signed two players Monday: kicker Connor Barth and receiver James Robinson. Barth made the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie free agent in 2008 and made 10 of 12 field goals, but they waived him July 28.

Incumbent Dan Carpenter remains a strong favorite for the kicking job.

Robinson, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., played in 13 games last year for Toronto of the Canadian Football League, making 25 receptions for 381 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints place RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints placed running back Jamaal Williams on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the team's Week 2 win over the Panthers.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson fined $35,513 for unsportsmanlike conduct, two unnecessary roughness violations in loss to Steelers

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was fined a total of $35,513 for two unnecessary roughness violations and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during last Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league announced Saturday.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb's MRI reveals optimism on knee injury

After a battery of tests throughout the week, the Browns RB Nick Chubb's knee injury is far more optimistic than initially believes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Dolphins rule out WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) for Sunday vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will find itself short a star wide receiver on Sunday as the team has ruled out Jaylen Waddle (concussion) against the Denver Broncos. 