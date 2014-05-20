Full results of the NFL Fantasy LIVE mock draft

NFL.com Fantasy held its first experts league mock draft for the 2014 campaign on May 19. The standard scoring league consisted of NFL Fantasy LIVE members Dave Dameshek, Michael Fabiano, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Marcas Grant, Elliot Harrison, Molly Qerim, Adam Rank, Matt "Money" Smith and Jason Smith, and NFL Media editor and fantasy contributor Alex Gelhar. Each of the 10 owners were required to put together a starting lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR), one tight end, one kicker and one defense/special teams unit.